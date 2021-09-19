Downtown condo burglary; Milwaukee man arrested

Police are investigating a burglary that happened at the Point on the River Condominiums near 1st and Seeboth between 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

A suspect gained entry to a garage of an apartment complex and removed property.

A 45-year-old Milwaukee man was recently arrested in connection to this incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days

