Dover child porn arrest; man facing multiple counts in custody

article

The Brief A 41-year-old Town of Dover man is in custody on five counts of child pornography in the Racine County Jail. The sheriff’s office said Michael Castagnino uploaded child pornography to his Kik account. Investigators forwarded charging recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.



Racine County deputies are continuing to make child porn-related arrests.

What we know:

Investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a man from the Town of Dover.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Michael Castagnino uploaded child pornography to his Kik account.

On January 16, 2025, members of the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, along with the ICAC unit, conducted a search warrant at Castagnino’s residence. Investigators detained the man while they searched the residence, locating numerous electronic items that were seized for forensic examinations.

Additional search warrants were subsequently served on Castagnino’s numerous "Kik" accounts. A return from those warrants yielded multiple images and videos of child pornography that were located in Castagnino’s accounts.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, an arrest warrant was issued for Castagnino. The next day, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers located Castagnino and took him into custody without incident.

Dig deeper:

Castagnino is currently being held at the Racine County Jail on $250,000 bail for the following offenses:

Possession of child pornography (five counts)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Investigators forwarded charging recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.