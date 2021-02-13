Expand / Collapse search

Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Riverwest

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left two injured, one fatally, near N. Humboldt Boulevard and E. Abert Place shortly before midnight Friday, Feb. 12. 

A 27-year old male victim suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year old victim also suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

