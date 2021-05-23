Double shooting injures Milwaukee teens

article

Two teenage boys from Milwaukee were hurt in a double shooting Sunday, May 23.

It happened near 47th and Fiebrantz.

Police said a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.