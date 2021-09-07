Expand / Collapse search

Double shooting in Milwaukee, unknown suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 6 near 107th and Hampton. It happened at approximately 9:00 p.m.

The victims, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man and a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. They were transported to a hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

