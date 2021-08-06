Expand / Collapse search

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 dead, 1 in grave condition

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Aug. 5. Two people are dead and one is in grave condition as a result of the shootings. 

The first shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. near Sherman and Burleigh. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered serious injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Shooting near Sherman and Burleigh in Milwaukee

The second shooting happened near 48th and Villard around 11:35 p.m. One person is dead and another is in grave condition as a result of this shooting.

The first victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by MFD on the scene.  The second victim is a woman in her early 20’s.  She was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition. 

 The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

