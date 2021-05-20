76th and Carmen shooting: Milwaukee police say 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night, May 19 near 76th and Carmen. It happened around 10:35 p.m.

Polices say a 55-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 44-year-old Milwaukee man is being treated at a local hospital for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

It appears that there was an altercation that preceded the shooting.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.