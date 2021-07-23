Expand / Collapse search

Double fatal shooting in Milwaukee; appears to be robbery related

Fatal shooting near 10th and Meinecke

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Friday, July 23.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Friday, July 23 near 10th and Meinecke around 12:05 a.m. Two 19-year-old men died as a result of the shooting. 

The circumstances leading up to the shootings appear to be robbery-related and are still under investigation. 

 Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects at this time.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

