Double fatal shooting in Milwaukee; appears to be robbery related

Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Friday, July 23 near 10th and Meinecke around 12:05 a.m. Two 19-year-old men died as a result of the shooting.

The circumstances leading up to the shootings appear to be robbery-related and are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects at this time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.