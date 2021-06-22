Double fatal shooting in Milwaukee, result of argument: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred late Monday night, June 21 near 16th and Fiebrantz. It happened at approximately 11:05 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument, according to police.

Police say the first victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal injuries on the scene. The second victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries. The second victim was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Milwaukee Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.