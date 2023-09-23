Doors Open Milwaukee 2023: Explore hidden art treasures

Milwaukee’s annual Doors Open Milwaukee program is taking place this weekend.

The program showcases 130 locations, including theaters, art galleries, museums, municipal buildings, gardens, and more throughout downtown and Milwaukee’s neighborhoods.

Doors Open welcomes the return of favorite sites, including We Energies’ Public Service Building, MGIC, and the Federal Courthouse.

New sites include GRAEF, Mitchell Street Arts, The Garage at The Harley-Davidson Museum, Milwaukee Art Museum Research Center in the historic Judge Jason Downer Mansion, Shechem at Hope Street, and many more.

