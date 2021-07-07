Expand / Collapse search

Door-to-door COVID vaccine effort in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Administering COVID vaccine door-to-door

A new community effort will get the COVID vaccine to residents door-to-door.

MILWAUKEE - There is a new program to administer COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities in Milwaukee – door-to-door. 

The groundbreaking program was announced on Wednesday, July 7. It is being put into action by the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County, the Vaccine Integrated Communications, Outreach and Mobilization team, and numerous community and civic partners.

This is a developing story.

