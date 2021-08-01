Donovan Hines' Milwaukee homicide unsolved, shot while driving

For one Milwaukee mother, the start of August marked a somber milestone, the 27th birthday of her son, who was shot and killed in 2017. Nearly four years later, no one has come forward about Donovan Hines' death.

There have been no arrests or charges in connection to Donovan Hines' homicide. On his birthday, Sunday, Aug. 1, his mom made another heartfelt plea.

Donovan Hines

"Not a day goes by that you are not missed," said Brenda Hines at her son's gravesite. "Always in our heart."

With the sun shining over her son's grave, Hines said she held the same hope for this day that she does for all others -- maybe it will be the one that brings closure.

"Just momma’s baby," said Hines. "I still feel empty. I’m still seeking justice."

On Nov. 13, 2017, her son, Donovan Hines, who was 23 years old, was shot and killed while driving near 29th and Hampton. His killer has not been arrested.

"Reach out to the people who might know something about this," said Jesse McSwain, Wings president.

"Turn yourself in," said Dr. Cheryl Meeks, Providers Help Outreach Center. "Somebody knows something. Please don’t be silent because it could be you."

On what would have been Donovan's 27th birthday, Brenda and her support system renewed that plea.

"We have to hold these people accountable," said Hines. "People need to speak up, talk up. Don’t be afraid."

Brenda Hines

Through Hines' pain, she keeps a smile on her face. A Salvation Army chaplain and the founder of the Donovan Hines Foundation, she spends her days supporting others in grief.

"That’s the only way I can survive, is by helping other people," said Hines. "That gives me the strength to go on. That gives me the hope to know that eventually, they will catch someone."

Until then, Hines will continue to pray for answers, lifting others up along the way.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Just because he’s here, we still celebrate the life of Donovan and will continue on throughout the rest of the month, and that’s where we will give back to a lot of families to help them in honor of Donovan Hines," said Hines.

On Aug. 21, Hines is hosting an event for families who have lost loved ones to violence. Meeks and Hines will honor families who have lost loved ones to gun violence from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dr. Meeks Center, located at 7420 W. Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee. There, free grief support will be provided, along with mental health and substance abuse resources. Those in attendance will also be invited to enjoy lunch, and take part in a backpack giveaway. Those who would like to attend should sign up in advance.

In the meantime, if you have any information about Donovan Hines' homicide, you're asked to contact MPD or report tips anonymously through Crimestoppers.