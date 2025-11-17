Donated brain thrown out; lawsuit against Children's Wisconsin dismissed

The Brief A Milwaukee County judge dismissed a lawsuit against Children's Wisconsin after the hospital mistakenly discarded half of a deceased donor's brain. The hospital admitted to accidentally throwing away the tissue from Ashtyn Fellenz, which was donated for vital scientific research. The judge ruled that organ donors and their families relinquish all rights to donated tissue upon removal, but the family plans to appeal.



Children's Wisconsin is off the hook after mistakenly throwing out a donated brain. On Monday, Nov. 17, a Milwaukee County judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the donor's parents.

When Ashtyn Fellenz was just 3 years old, she underwent groundbreaking gene therapy. That helped her survive a deadly childhood disease into her 20s.

Ashtyn Fellenz

When Fellenz died, her parents agreed to donate her brain for scientific research.

"It was a big part of her legacy," said Scott Fellenz, Ashtyn's father.

In December 2024, Children's Wisconsin performed the autopsy, preserving Ashtyn's brain in hemispheres. But somewhere along the way, Children's Wisconsin admitted it accidentally threw half of her brain away.

"It was literally like losing Ashtyn all over again," Scott Fellenz said.

Dr. Paola Leone said it was the most important half for research.

"It’s irreplaceable, irreplaceable," said Dr. Paola Leone, Rowan University.

In May, the Fellenz family sued the hospital.

On Monday, Nov. 17, an attorney for Children's Wisconsin asked a judge to throw the case out too.

"It’s our position that there is no viable claim," said Michael Johnson, attorney for Children's Wisconsin.

According to the hospital, the family "relinquished all rights" to the tissue the moment it was removed from their daughter's body, a removal they agreed to.

"Would you have given that consent if you knew they were just going to go throw it away?" asked FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn.

"Not at all, I would’ve taken more time with my daughter when she passed," said Arlo Fellenz, Ashtyn's mother.

Ashtyn Fellenz

The family's attorney, James Gende, said the hospital breached its duty.

"The consent was specifically for a purpose, not for it to be routinely discarded," Gende said.

Judge Tim Witkowiak expressed sympathy on Monday. But ultimately, he ruled that organ donors retain no rights to the donated tissued.

"It’s one of the saddest things I’ve seen," Judge Witkowiak said. "Once an organ donor gives a heart or anything like that, they don’t have any control over who that goes too."

Gende said the ruling could send a chilling message.

"If family members understand that their donation can be routinely discarded, why would they forfeit those final moments?" Gende said.

Ashtyn Fellenz

Still, Ashtyn's parents said they plan to keep fighting for her legacy.

"This is a rough road, but I’m not willing to give up yet," said Arlo Fellenz.

The Fellenz family's attorney said this is a unique case that made it difficult to find comparable cases for the purposes of legal argument. He said they are essentially trying to carve out a new cause of action in organ donation law.

Early indications are the family intends to take the case to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

