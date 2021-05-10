Donate to bring French interns to Milwaukee, help teach students

For years, students at a couple of Milwaukee Public Schools got enriching experiences from people abroad. The pandemic stopped the cultural exchange in its tracks. But now, thanks to Melissa Taylor and the Milwaukee French Immersion Foundation, there is new hope on the horizon.

Melissa Taylor and the Milwaukee French Immersion Foundation (MFIF) are now trying to make up

"The interns will bring a lot of interactive pieces to the classroom. They’ll tell stories. They’ll do crafts and cooking demos with the kids – all to enhance that language experience," Taylor said.

Melissa Taylor

The pandemic canceled the MFIF 2020 silent auction which raises key funds for this program. Each year the foundation needs to raise around $10,000 to $13,000. Last year, the foundation only raised $3,000.

Now, the annual silent auction is going virtual.

"We’re hoping the community, it’s going to step up and get involved with French immersion education in Milwaukee," Taylor said.

A bid on items is an investment in futures.

"It's really important. It’s not just about teaching kids French. It’s about broadening their horizons. It’s about giving them economic advantage with the second language and about enriching them as people and their identity," Taylor said.

The silent auction is open through Saturday, May 15. MFIF is looking to bring nine interns in August for the 2021-22 school year. You can help raise funds to support the program or be a host family. All interns will be vaccinated for COVID-19.