Donald Trump Wisconsin visit Sunday; will rally in Juneau

The Brief Former President Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin on Sunday, Oct. 6. He is scheduled to deliver marks in Juneau at 2 p.m.



Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 1 – with stops in Milwaukee and Waunakee. He delivered remarks at Discovery World in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening. He also visited Dane Manufacturing in Waunakee.

He spoke about topic after topic, from climate change to CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk.

The country’s second gentleman Doug Emhoff was also in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

"-I was told that Trump is in town today, so I'm glad I can just set the record straight on who is actually better for the economy," he said. "So there's this myth, this illusion that Trump was actually a good businessman and his business career. Exactly. And that he was good on the economy when he was president. So both are not true. Both are illusions."

Both stops came ahead of Tuesday's vice presidential debate between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in the Fox Valley in Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 3. This trip will be the Vice President’s fifth visit to Wisconsin since launching her Presidential campaign in July.