Donald Driver Turkey Trot packs meals for families in need

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Donald Drivers 9th Annual Turkey Trot at the Journey House

MILWAUKEE - The Green Bay Packers' all-time leading receiver is making strides off the field.

Donald Driver and community leaders helped out Tuesday morning with his 9th Annual Turkey Trot at the Journey House.

Groups like Jockey, Network Health and the Milwaukee Brewers worked to get food off the truck and pack holiday meals for families in need.

"We don't do it for the exposure. We do it for the opportunity to impact someone's life," Driver said. "There's going to be a lot of smiling mothers and fathers and grandmothers and aunts and uncles and a lot of young kids, and just going to have the opportunity to have a great meal for Christmas."

In case you missed, Driver joined FOX6's Ted Perry on the Green Bay Cast as the Packers faced the Giants on Monday night. The streaming special – available on FOX Local and online – featured stories from both on and off the gridiron.

Driver said while this is the season of giving, he enjoys giving back year round.