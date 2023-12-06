Packers, Giants clash on Monday night; watch FOX6's Green Bay Cast

article

The Green Bay Packers head east to face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football – and FOX6 will offer a Green Bay Cast streaming special starting at 7 p.m. Monday night, Dec. 11.

Join FOX6's Ted Perry and Packers legend Donald Driver through the end of the first quarter Monday night. Former Wisconsin Badgers and Giants tight end Travis Beckum will join the show, too. You can watch on FOX Local and Tubi – as well on the FOX6 News website, smartphone app, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Monday's game will mark the 31st straight season the Packers will play on Monday Night Football, and the third time Green Bay will face New York on Monday night, according to Packers.com. All three Monday Night Football meetings will have been held in New York.

The Packers lead the all-time series against the Giants 34-27-2, including playoffs. The Packers have also prevailed in three of the last four games against the Giants and five of the last seven at New York.

Green Bay (6-6) has won three straight games and is now the seventh seeded team in the NFC playoff picture. New York (4-8) has won back-to-back games after losing three straight. Both teams currently sit in third place in their respective divisions.

In Week 15, the Packers will return home to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.