Domestic violence incident leads to double shooting on south side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 33rd and Burnham around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 38-year-old male victim was treated for his injury at the scene. The 34-year-old female victim was treated at a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.

This incident is domestic violence related.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

