Dogs, cats from storm-ridden Texas seek forever home in Wisconsin

In the wake of deadly storms in Texas, the Wisconsin Humane Society has taken in 75 animals. It is a mix of cats and dogs -- that are all getting ready for adoption.

"So the Wisconsin Humane Society is welcoming about 75 animals from Texas in wake of the severe weather they’ve recently had," said Angela Speed of the Wisconsin Humane Society. "We’ve already received about 37 animals, about half dogs and half cats, and then we’re expecting 35 more cats on Friday."

Angela Speed

For the time being, the Wisconsin Humane Society is their home.

"Our staff is still working really hard because they do have medical needs, they need behavior support, and of course we want to find them all loving homes," Speed said.

As any pet owner knows, be it a dog or cat, a mouth to feed is a mouth to feed.

"A sudden influx of 75 animals transferred to us does put a strain on our resources," Speed said. "Right now we are in super high need of hot dogs. So hot dogs are used by our behavioral staff, and our adoption counseling staff, for training dogs and behavior modification."

There is one surprising upside to the pandemic.

"But we’ve seen just sky-high adoption demand because people are home more…and so animals are staying with us for the shortest length of stay possibly ever," Speed said.

The wait for a forever home may be coming sooner than the animals realize.

Visit the Wisconsin Humane Society if you are interested in donating supplies or money to the Wisconsin Humane Society -- or if you are interested in adopting one of the animals.