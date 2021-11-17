Dogs to be adopted, Louisiana transplants

Approximately 45 animals arrived at the Waukesha County Airport from Louisiana on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17 – unwanted dogs and puppies in search of their forever home.

"This morning we got another rescue transport of animals from shelters in Louisiana. They are still dealing with the fallout from Hurricane Ida," said Jennifer Smieja of Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha (HAWS). "At this point, we are taking in animals that have been surrendered in the interim that they know no one is looking for the owners because the owners have relinquished them."

As with every new transplant, the dogs get a medical evaluation and a good cleaning – washing off travel dirt and in some cases, getting matted fur and burrs removed.

"These dogs and puppies will be available for adoption in days. If we can get them out on the adoption floor tomorrow or Friday, as soon as possible, that’s what we want to do," Smieja said.

Until all of the dogs are adopted, the HAWS staff is asking for support from the public – by donating gently used blankets, toys, and food.

Learn more about these recent arrivals and the adoption process at HAWS.

