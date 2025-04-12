Doggy Day returns to Deer District with dozens of local vendors

article

The fourth annual Doggy Day returned to Deer District on Saturday, April 12.

What they're saying:

The event featured dozens of local vendors, food trucks and beverages. There was a dog treat trailer and entertainment from DJ Gee-A, along with prizes and activities.

"Came out today just to see what the dog fair was all about and see other dog owners and have a good time," said Douglas Hanna. "It's been going great so far, a lot of friendly dogs and a lot of friendly people out here."

Doggy Day was free and open to the public and their well-socialized, leashed dogs.

Why you should care:

Organizers said Doggy Day benefits Winston’s Wishes – a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization that focuses on supporting dogs who aren’t doing well in busy shelter environments, senior dogs or dogs who need extra care.