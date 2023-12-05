Dog adoption; Rocky at HAWS for over year, in need of home

article

Rocky, a one-year-old mixed breed at the Humane Animal Welfare Society – HAWS of Waukesha, is looking for his forever home!

Rocky has officially been HAWS of Waukesha for over a year. Please take a few moments to view his video.

About Rocky

"Come meet Rocky! Rocky is a 1-year-old mixed breed with lots of energy and love to give! He is a social butterfly who loves a person's company, playing fetch, and to chew a good bone. Rocky is affectionate and loves giving kisses. He likes to cuddle, and at times thinks he is a lap dog. He loves playing with balls and heavy duty toys, he's officially learned to bring the toy back during Fetch. He also loves chewing on bones, going on walks, napping in the sun, and running around in the backyard, especially with a toy or bone in his mouth.



Rocky is currently in a foster and is doing great in the home setting! He is currently on medication and will need to be on this medication for the rest of his life to help him stay a comfortable, happy boy. Rocky loves the company of people, but would do best in a family without cats. Adopters will need to be willing to continue his relaxation training to help him transition into his new home and routine.



Our HAWS behavior team would love to meet with you and your family to discuss how wonderful Rocky is and how to best set him up for success! Please give us a call to get more information and set up a meeting with Rocky today! Primary Color: Black Weight: 66lbs Age: 2yrs 2mths 0wks Animal has been Neutered."