Dog treat bakery employs Milwaukee adults with disabilities

If you're looking to treat your pup while giving back to an important cause, look no further than Ike's Gourmet.

The Milwaukee dog treat bakery is expanding. Inside, they're creating much more than treats.

"It’s a safety net for people who don’t really have a lot of options," said David Ordan, Eisenhower Center CEO.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Ike's Gourmet is one of the Eisenhower Center's projects. It gives adults with disabilities in Milwaukee the opportunity to learn and earn a paycheck.

"We’ve been working on this for a number of years," Ordan said.

Ike's Gourmet dog treat bakery in Milwaukee

"There’s 100 people on our roster, sometimes they’ll come in and learn how to bake a recipe, other times they’ll come in and learn packaging," said Doug Stas, one of those workers. "I’ve been here for a year now…I was in the bakery area, and it was really fun."

Over the past year, Stas said he's developed skills in everything from baking to maintenance.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It’s really great, I get along with other people," he said. "What they want to do is look at the dog food, or treats, and come and buy it for their dogs. The dogs are going to be hungry."

Ordan said all the money made from purchases of Ike's Gourmet dog treats goes right back to the Eisenhower Center.

"To give them options, to give them pride, to give them hope," he said. "The more treats you can share the more it supports us."