SUV with dog inside stolen from Jellystone Park in Caledonia

Caledonia police are asking for the public's help to locate an SUV that was stolen from Jellystone Park on Friday, Dec. 17. Inside the vehicle was a dog.

Officials said in a Facebook post that a St. Francis family went to Jellystone Park on Friday evening to check out the holiday lights. The family brought along Bruno, their 10-month-old Boston Terrier. At some point, the family went into the Ember Lodge and left Bruno inside their SUV. They left the vehicle running to keep the dog warm, officials said.

Officials said the vehicle was unlocked and someone stole the SUV with the dog inside.

The vehicle that was taken is a 2014 Land Rover LR2 with Wisconsin license ANS-2145.

Police said Bruno was last seen wearing a Spider-Man collar and a gray sweater. He is black, white and has brown specks on his body.

If you have information that could help authorities locate either the vehicle or dog, you are urged to call Caledonia police directly at 262-886-2300. You can also report it anonymously through CrimeStoppers of Racine County on Facebook or the P3 app.