Dog, cat food donation from Pick 'n Save, Metro Market stores

Pick 'n Save and Metro market stores are donating nearly 5,000 pounds of dog and cat food along with kitty litter to the Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee campus.

The donation follows December's plea from the Humane Society for help to fill the shelves of the pantry.

"Our food pantry is really important...one less thing they have to worry about," said Billy Zakrzewski, philanthropic advisor to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The pantry has dog and cat food, cat litter along with treats when they have them.

The Wisconsin Humane Society accepts donations at any time. You can donate online anytime.