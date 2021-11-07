Expand / Collapse search

Dodge County woman found safe; man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Dodge County
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty

TOWN OF LEBANON, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Amanda Bahr, reported missing and potentially in danger on Sunday, Nov. 7, has been found safe.

Jesse Lafferty, reported as a person of interest in the case, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff's office.

Bahr, 32, was reported missing after deputies were called to a mobile home park in the town of Lebanon around 1 a.m. for a domestic incident.

All vehicles at the scene were accounted for, prompting the concern for Bahr's welfare and whereabouts.

