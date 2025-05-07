Dodge County stalking threat investigation; Milwaukee woman arrested
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, May 7 that it recently investigated threats made toward employees of the Waupun Correctional Institution and other people associated with the institution.
Threats investigation
What we know:
A news release from the sheriff's office said multiple victims received hundreds of communications in the form of calls, texts, and emails that were both threatening and harassing in nature. Officials said the threats caused disruptions to operations at Waupun Correctional Institution, and law enforcement was needed to increase its presence near victims’ homes.
On Monday, May 5, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Milwaukee Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit and the Milwaukee Police Department Special Investigations Division in the execution of a search warrant in the city of Milwaukee. Detectives with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office located electronic communication devices that provided evidence of the alleged criminal activity.
As a result of the search warrant, 32-year-old Trina Brown of Milwaukee was arrested, officials said in the news release. Detectives requested multiple counts of each of the following criminal charges against Brown through the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office:
- Stalking
- Terroristic Threats
- Unlawful Use of a Telephone
- Unlawful Use of a Computerized Communication System
- Bail Jumping
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.