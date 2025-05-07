Dodge County stalking threat investigation; Milwaukee woman arrested

article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman is accused of making threats toward employees at Waupun Correctional Institution. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office worked with Milwaukee police to identify a suspect. Trina Brown was taken into custody on Monday, May 5 during the executiion of a search warrant.



The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, May 7 that it recently investigated threats made toward employees of the Waupun Correctional Institution and other people associated with the institution.

Threats investigation

What we know:

A news release from the sheriff's office said multiple victims received hundreds of communications in the form of calls, texts, and emails that were both threatening and harassing in nature. Officials said the threats caused disruptions to operations at Waupun Correctional Institution, and law enforcement was needed to increase its presence near victims’ homes.

On Monday, May 5, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Milwaukee Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit and the Milwaukee Police Department Special Investigations Division in the execution of a search warrant in the city of Milwaukee. Detectives with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office located electronic communication devices that provided evidence of the alleged criminal activity.

As a result of the search warrant, 32-year-old Trina Brown of Milwaukee was arrested, officials said in the news release. Detectives requested multiple counts of each of the following criminal charges against Brown through the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office:

Stalking

Terroristic Threats

Unlawful Use of a Telephone

Unlawful Use of a Computerized Communication System

Bail Jumping