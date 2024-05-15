Dodge County school board member arrested for bringing firearm to school

article

A Dodge County school board member and county board supervisor was arrested for bringing a firearm into a local elementary school.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Siegmann had gone to Honor Elementary School to meet with the district administrator on Tuesday, May 14, and during his visit, it was discovered that he had taken a firearm with him into the school. The sheriff’s office said that is a "clear violation of state statute."

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with the investigation, as Dodge County officials noted Siegmann had been "critical" of their operations, so it was determined they should not be involved.

As a result, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office placed Siegmann under arrest on Wednesday, May 15. He was transported to the Dodge County Jail and charges are being requested for possession of a firearm in a school.

"Carrying a firearm in a school without the proper authority to do so in light of the school shootings that occur in our country is unacceptable," the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said.

Siegmann was arrested ahead of the Honor School Board meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said they received four separate reports from citizens regarding the incident, as well as a call from the Honor School District.