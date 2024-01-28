Dodge County pursuit, speeds exceeding 130 mph, driver arrested

article

A man was arrested in Dodge County after a 10-mile-long police pursuit early Sunday morning, Jan. 28.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, just before 2 a.m., a deputy saw a car traveling faster than 80 mph on State Highway 16/60 in the Town of Elba, just east of Columbus.

The posted speed limit there was 55 mph and the deputy attempted to stop the car. The car immediately accelerated to speeds in excess of 130 mph, and continued eastbound.

The pursuing deputy briefly lost sight of the car and stopped pursuing; however, another deputy responding to assist almost immediately found the car and was able to stop it on State Highway 60 in the Town of Clyman.

The driver, 21-year-old Payton Lopez, was arrested and is being held in the Dodge County Jail until charges are reviewed by the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office for fleeing a traffic officer (felony) and THC possession.

A 19-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was released from the scene without charges.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, fleeing from a law enforcement officer who is trying to conduct a traffic stop poses an unusually high risk of serious injury or death not only to the occupants of that vehicle, but also to the general public, and to the deputies involved in the pursuit.

People who are found guilty of felony fleeing could potentially be confined in a state prison for a year or more, lose their driving privileges, and be fined.