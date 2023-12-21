Dodge County pursuit, speeds exceeding 120 mph, driver arrested

article

A Sun Prairie man faces felony charges after authorities say he led a Dodge County Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase in the Town of Calamus on Wednesday night, Dec. 20.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 20, 2023, at about 10 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol on U.S. Highway 151 when he saw a southbound vehicle traveling 97 mph in a 65 mph posted speed zone.

The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by turning on his emergency lights and sirens. However, the vehicle accelerated and attempted to elude the deputy by increasing speed and changing lanes.

A pursuit started with speeds ranging from 100 mph - 123 mph while the suspect vehicle continued southbound on U.S. Highway 151. The suspect vehicle turned onto the off-ramp to State Highway 73 near Columbus when the driver lost control at a turn.

The vehicle crossed over the median divider, entered the west ditch of State Highway 73 and came to a rest on a steep embankment after striking some trees and brush.

The deputy exited his squad car to order the driver out of the vehicle, but he was not complying with the deputy’s commands. The driver then put the vehicle in reverse in an attempt to flee again, but ended up striking more trees and brush, which in turn caused the vehicle to become immobilized.

A short time later, other officers arrived on scene, and they were able to take the driver into custody. The driver was identified as 55-year-old Jon Fedkenheuer from Sun Prairie. He was arrested for the following offenses:

Knowingly Fleeing an Officer (Felony)

Operating while Intoxicated (Felony)

Bail jumping (Misdemeanor)

This is the 21st pursuit that has occurred in Dodge County in 2023 and the 13th initiated by the sheriff’s office.