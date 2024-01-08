Dodge County police chase, fatal crash; fleeing driver hit tree

article

A 27-year-old Hartford man died following a police chase and crash in Dodge County on Sunday, Jan. 7.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:55 p.m. a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported by a concerned citizen as a possible impaired driver.

It was also reported that the vehicle failed to stop for Washington County deputies who attempted a traffic stop on the same vehicle.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle on State Highway 33 near State Highway 67. The driver fled south on State Highway 67 at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle then traveled west on County Road S.

The vehicle continued north on Horseshoe Road at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch and struck a tree.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Hartford, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.