Dodge County phone scam, man arrested after officer goes undercover

A man was arrested in Dodge County after officials say he tried to defraud a county resident of more than $81,000.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, the sheriff’s office was notified of a phone scam where the caller attempted to defraud a 61-year-old resident in the Town of Lowell.

Because it was reported immediately, investigators were able to take over communications with the scammer and pose as the victim.

The scammer identified themselves as an agent with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and requested the victim to withdraw all their money from the bank in cash.

The scammer claimed this was due to having a compromised social security number and bank accounts, and the scammer claimed that the FTC would issue a new social security number and new bank accounts to the victim.

Going undercover

The criminal organization sent a person from the Chicago area to the victim’s residence to pick up the money.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sent an undercover law enforcement officer to complete the transfer to the suspect.

Immediately after the transfer happened, the suspect was arrested.

This criminal organization attempted to defraud the victim of over $81,000, according to the sheriff's office.

Initial court appearance

18-year-old Laxit Devendra Patel, from India, had his initial appearance at the Dodge County Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 20.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit theft by false representation.

He is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Avoiding scams

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reminds people that law enforcement agencies will never contact you via phone and require you to pay cash to help you with things like identity theft, posting bond for a new charge or warrant, paying for outstanding citations, or resolving parking tickets.

The sheriff's office urges you to not withdraw large amounts of cash without knowing for certain where that money is going and that there’s a legitimate reason for you to be transferring those funds.

Learn more about avoiding scams from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.