Expand / Collapse search

Attempted homicide of Dodge County officer, man sentenced

By
Published  June 26, 2025 11:07am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A man who prosecutors said tried to kill a correctional officer has been sentenced. 
    • Court records show he pleaded no contest to attempted homicide.
    • The sheriff's office said the man "attacked" the officer with a "fashioned weapon."

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A man who Dodge County prosecutors said tried to kill a correctional officer last year has been sentenced to prison. 

In Court:

Court records show 50-year-old William Lasalle pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree intentional homicide on Wednesday. He was then sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified the correctional officer as Gregory Oettinger. 

Oettinger was "simply doing his job" when Lasalle "attacked" him with a "fashioned weapon" last year, according to the sheriff's office. He was not seriously injured and has since returned to full duty.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Circuit Court.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsDodge County