Attempted homicide of Dodge County officer, man sentenced
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A man who Dodge County prosecutors said tried to kill a correctional officer last year has been sentenced to prison.
In Court:
Court records show 50-year-old William Lasalle pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree intentional homicide on Wednesday. He was then sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.
The backstory:
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified the correctional officer as Gregory Oettinger.
Oettinger was "simply doing his job" when Lasalle "attacked" him with a "fashioned weapon" last year, according to the sheriff's office. He was not seriously injured and has since returned to full duty.
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Circuit Court.