The Brief A man who prosecutors said tried to kill a correctional officer has been sentenced. Court records show he pleaded no contest to attempted homicide. The sheriff's office said the man "attacked" the officer with a "fashioned weapon."



A man who Dodge County prosecutors said tried to kill a correctional officer last year has been sentenced to prison.

In Court:

Court records show 50-year-old William Lasalle pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree intentional homicide on Wednesday. He was then sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

The backstory:

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified the correctional officer as Gregory Oettinger.

Oettinger was "simply doing his job" when Lasalle "attacked" him with a "fashioned weapon" last year, according to the sheriff's office. He was not seriously injured and has since returned to full duty.