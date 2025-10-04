Expand / Collapse search

Dodge County motorcycle OWI, man arrested on I-41

Published  October 4, 2025 10:32am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • A West Bend man was arrested for operating a motorcycle while intoxicated.
    • Wisconsin State Patrol said it happened on I-41 just north of Lomira.
    • If convicted, it would be the man's fifth OWI offense.

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A West Bend man was arrested for operating a motorcycle while intoxicated on Friday, Oct. 3.

Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper was on I-41 when he saw a motorcycle with a registration violation just north of Lomira around 6:10 p.m. The trooper stopped the motorcycle and noted the driver showed signs of impairment.

After conducting field sobriety tests, the 47-year-old man was arrested for OWI while revoked. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the case remains under investigation, pending the results of a legal blood sample.

