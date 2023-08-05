Dodge County crash, motorcyclist flown to hospital

article

A Hustisford man was flown to a hospital after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon, Aug. 5.

It happened on County Highway E near Perch Road in the town of Hubbard around 3:20 p.m. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the 76-year-old hit a road construction barrier.

The man was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff's office said, and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital via Flight for Life with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.