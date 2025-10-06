Dodge County methamphetamine bust; Appleton man, woman arrested

article

The Brief A Dodge County Drug Task Force traffic stop in Lomira on Sept. 26 led to two arrests. Significant amounts of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found after a K-9 alert. Michael Kreisle and Stephanie Neuser of Appleton face felony drug charges.



The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in Lomira on Sept. 26. That stop led to the arrest of an Appleton man and woman.

Methamphetamine bust

What we know:

A news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said during the traffic stop, a drug task force deputy made contact with two people in the vehicle. A K-9 was also brought in, which positively alerted on the vehicle which was searched for illicit drugs.

Officials said the search yielded a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Michael Kreisle, a 41-year-old man from Appleton, and a passenger, Stephanie Neuser, a 38-year-old female from Appleton, were arrested and booked into the Dodge County Jail on the following charges:

Kreisle (held on a $10,000 cash bond):

Possess w/ Intent to Deliver-Amphetamine/Methamphetamine/etc.(>50g)

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Stephanie Neuser (held on a $10,000 cash bond):

Possess w/ Intent to Deliver-Amphetamine/Methamphetamine/etc.(>50g)

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Bail Jumping - Felony