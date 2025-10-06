Dodge County methamphetamine bust; Appleton man, woman arrested
LOMIRA, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in Lomira on Sept. 26. That stop led to the arrest of an Appleton man and woman.
Methamphetamine bust
What we know:
A news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said during the traffic stop, a drug task force deputy made contact with two people in the vehicle. A K-9 was also brought in, which positively alerted on the vehicle which was searched for illicit drugs.
Officials said the search yielded a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
The driver, Michael Kreisle, a 41-year-old man from Appleton, and a passenger, Stephanie Neuser, a 38-year-old female from Appleton, were arrested and booked into the Dodge County Jail on the following charges:
Kreisle (held on a $10,000 cash bond):
- Possess w/ Intent to Deliver-Amphetamine/Methamphetamine/etc.(>50g)
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Stephanie Neuser (held on a $10,000 cash bond):
- Possess w/ Intent to Deliver-Amphetamine/Methamphetamine/etc.(>50g)
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
- Bail Jumping - Felony
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.