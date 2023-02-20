Dodge County Huber inmate sought; failed to return to jail

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Huber Inmate walk away, Andrew Zirbel.

Zirbel failed to return from a medical evaluation, as permitted by his court ordered Huber privilege. Now, has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County.

Zirbel’s last known residence is in the city of Beaver Dam on W. Burnett Street, but initial investigatory information reveals he may be at residence in the city of Waupun.

The sheriff’s office asks for the assistance of the public in providing information to assist in apprehending Andrew Zirbel.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have information on the whereabouts of Andrew Zirbel, please do not make contact with him. We ask that you contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.