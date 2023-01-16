Dodge County Huber inmate on the run; officials seek help

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to locate a Huber inmate.

Officials say 27-year-old Jessica Shafer failed to return from a medical appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges. Now, she has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County.

Shafer was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes, a black sweatshirt, and a purple jacket, officials say.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jessica Shafer, you are urged to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.