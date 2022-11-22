Dodge County crash, man injured fled hit-and-run: sheriff

article

A Wisconsin man was seriously injured in a Dodge County crash after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run, officials said Tuesday, Nov. 22.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a minor hit-and-run happened in Oak Grove on State Highway 26. It was reported that the striking vehicle fled the scene. As deputies responded, it was reported that the vehicle had crashed as it sped away.

That crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near State Highway 26 and State Highway 19 in the township of Emmet, at the western edge of Watertown.

The driver, identified as a 67-year-old man from Cambria, was found trapped and unresponsive inside the vehicle. The Watertown Fire Department extricated the man, and he was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Excessive speed was a factor in the seriousness of the second crash, the sheriff's office said, and other factors are being investigated.