Dodge County 'grandparent scam,' sheriff's office investigates

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Man sought in Dodge County "grandparent scam" investigation (Courtesy: DCSO)

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in a "grandparent scam" earlier this month.

According to the sheriff's office, the scam happens when a victim is told that their grandchild is under arrest and in need of bail money. The grandparent is then told to wrap money a certain way and give it to a ride-share driver.

A rural Dodge County resident got such a call from someone claiming to be her grandson's attorney, the sheriff's office said. The victim then gave bail money to an unknown man who showed up at her front door.

A sketch artist worked with the victim and developed a sketch of the man. Anyone with identifying information regarding the man is asked to call Det. Michael Lake at 920-386-3726.