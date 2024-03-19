Dodge County escaped Huber inmate; woman on foot

article

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old female inmate.

Officials said Michelle L. Hawkins left the jail before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19. She is an inmate with court-ordered Huber privileges, which allow certain inmates to leave the facility for work and medical appointments.

She had an approved job interview, and the last known confirmed sighting of her was leaving the jail parking lot on foot. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, black shoes, a black winter hat and glasses, and was carrying a black coat.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Deputies are actively trying to locate her, however she does not have any known permanent address. Officials said she has previously had ties to various areas in the county, as well as Fond du Lac County, among other parts of the state.

If anyone has information, contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 920-386-3726.