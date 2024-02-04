Dodge County escaped Huber inmate, law enforcement seeks woman

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with locating an inmate who did not return to the Dodge County Jail.

44-year-old Jennifer Patricia Petersen is an inmate with court-ordered Huber privileges, which allow certain inmates to leave the facility for work and medical appointments.

Petersen left the jail before midnight on Saturday, Feb. 3, for an approved medical visit, and the last known confirmed sighting of her was in the parking lot of the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Jennifer P. Peterson with her finger tattoo.

The vehicle she was believed to be traveling in was seen a short time later heading back into Juneau, but she did not report back to jail.

Petersen was picked up for the appointment by an approved driver, 46-year-old Matthew Reszel of Milwaukee, in a red 2007 Ford Edge with Wisconsin plate AJA2190.

If anyone has information about where she may be, or has recently been, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 920-386-3726. You may also contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office through the app and website.

Deputies are actively trying to locate her. However, she does not have any known permanent address, and has previously had ties to various areas in the county, as well as the Madison area among other parts of the state.