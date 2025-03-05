Dodge County escaped Huber inmate; Alissa Leeman sought

article

The Brief The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is searching for inmate Alissa Leeman. She is an inmate in the Dodge County Jail with court-ordered Huber privileges. Leeman left the facility on March 4 to go to her place of employeement. she has not yet returned.



The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to locate inmate Alissa Leeman. Her last known address is Green Bay.

What we know:

Leeman is an inmate in the Dodge County Jail with court-ordered Huber privileges.

On Tuesday, March 4, Leeman left the facility to go to her place of employment in Horicon. She left work early to go to Walgreens in Beaver Dam and was last known to be at the Super 8 Hotel in Beaver Dam around 3:30 p.m. on March 4.

She was last seen wearing a heavy gray jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, and a gray knit cap.

She was scheduled to return to the Dodge County Jail by 4:45 p.m. and has not yet returned.

What you can do:

If anyone has information about where she may be or has recently been, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 920-386-3726.