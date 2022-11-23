Dodge County drug bust; ties to Mexican Cartels

article

Three people were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22 after drugs were found during a search warrant in Dodge County. This investigation has revealed drug ties directly back to the Mexican Drug Cartels, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

As a result of that search warrant, 4.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.1 pounds of marijuana, and $51,907 in alleged drug money were seized. Two vehicles used in the commission of felonies were also impounded. The Jefferson County Drug Task Force also assisted with this investigation.

As a result of the investigation and the drug seizure, three individuals have been arrested and charges requested as indicated below. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified them as:

Francisco Javier Gonzalez Diaz, 40, of Juneau

Possession with intent to deliver more than 50g Methamphetamine

Possession with intent to deliver Marijuana 200g-1000g

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Three Counts Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine

Kaila Brenholt, 34, of Juneau

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Raul De La Garza, 51, of Beaver Dam