Dodge County drug bust; ties to Mexican Cartels
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - Three people were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22 after drugs were found during a search warrant in Dodge County. This investigation has revealed drug ties directly back to the Mexican Drug Cartels, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
As a result of that search warrant, 4.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.1 pounds of marijuana, and $51,907 in alleged drug money were seized. Two vehicles used in the commission of felonies were also impounded. The Jefferson County Drug Task Force also assisted with this investigation.
As a result of the investigation and the drug seizure, three individuals have been arrested and charges requested as indicated below. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified them as:
Francisco Javier Gonzalez Diaz, 40, of Juneau
- Possession with intent to deliver more than 50g Methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to deliver Marijuana 200g-1000g
- Maintaining a drug trafficking place
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Three Counts Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine
Kaila Brenholt, 34, of Juneau
- Maintaining a drug trafficking place
Raul De La Garza, 51, of Beaver Dam
- Three Counts Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine
- Warrant arrest – Fail to appear - possession of drug paraphernalia