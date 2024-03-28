Dodge County drug arrests; 'significant amount' of meth, fentanyl
article
WAUPUN, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a "significant amount" of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia were found in their car.
It started with a March 20 traffic stop in Waupun. A deputy noted signs of impairment and "suspicious behavior," and called for help from the Waupun Police Department and K-9 Unit.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
K-9 Cade detected the scent of illicit drugs coming from the car. The search revealed methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. Three people – all from Oshkosh – were then arrested on the following charges, according to the sheriff's office:
- Jane Glunz, 53: Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, operating under the influence (second offense)
- Shawn Lux, 48: Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felony bail jumping
- Jeromy Mulvey, 49: Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of felony