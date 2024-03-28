Dodge County drug arrests; 'significant amount' of meth, fentanyl

article

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a "significant amount" of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia were found in their car.

It started with a March 20 traffic stop in Waupun. A deputy noted signs of impairment and "suspicious behavior," and called for help from the Waupun Police Department and K-9 Unit.

K-9 Cade detected the scent of illicit drugs coming from the car. The search revealed methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. Three people – all from Oshkosh – were then arrested on the following charges, according to the sheriff's office: