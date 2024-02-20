Dodge County death investigations; 2 dead in separate locations

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department are conducting a pair of death investigations at separate locations that are believed to be related, officials said on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Dodge County detectives are investigating a death on Oak Grove Road in the Town of Elba. The Columbus Police Department is investigating a death that occurred in the Emergency/Urgent Care lobby of Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Officials say there is no risk to the public or the hospital, but the emergency/urgent care entrance of the hospital is closed. It is expected to reopen soon.

A news release says if a member of the public does need to be seen at this location and the entrance is still closed, staff will direct individuals to an adjacent entrance for their medical needs.

Investigators plan to hold a news conference on these death investigations in Dodge County at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. FOX6 News plans to stream that update.