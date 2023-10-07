Dodge County crash; van into ditch, strikes tree; 2 injured

article

Two people are hurt, one seriously, after a crash involving a van in the Town of Westford in Dodge County late Friday, Oct. 6.

Officials say the wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. The van was headed north on State Highway 73 when it made an abrupt left steering maneuver. The vehicle entered the west ditch, struck a driveway that caused the vehicle to vault, and then strike a tree.

A 51-year-old man from Randolph was the driver – and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a medical center in Beaver Dam – and later flown to UW Hospital in Madison. A 48-year-old Randolph woman who was a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuried. She was also taken to the Beaver Dam medical center.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Assisting at the scene were Fox Lake Police Department, Randolph Fire Department, Randolph EMS, Fox Lake EMS, and Med Flight.