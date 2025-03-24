Dodge County crash; driver seriously injured, arrested for OWI

article

Crash on State Highway 33

What we know:

Initial investigation showed a 2008 Mazda CX-9 was eastbound on State Highway 33 when it failed to negotiate a curve and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to lose control and enter the ditch.

Official say the Mazda vaulted and rolled multiple times, ejecting the operator, a 47-year-old man from Horicon. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as Francisco Manago.

The driver was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and then flown to UW Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense.

Initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling 109 mph prior to the crash and he was not wearing his seat belt.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Team.