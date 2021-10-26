Dodge County child sex assault, Pennsylvania man sentenced

article

A 25-year-old Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the sexual assault of two children while he was in Wisconsin.

Dodge County prosecutors charged Steven Barlow of Carlisle, Pennsylvania with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

In June 2018, police received a report regarding a sexual assault that had happened a few years earlier. A mother called and said that her oldest child had disclosed to her that she had been forced to perform sex acts on a man who was staying with the family. At the time, the child was about 4 years old.

The mother then asked her other child, who was then 4 or 5, if anything had ever happened with that man, Barlow, and the child provided a similar story in which Barlow offered the child ice cream in exchange for a sex act.

During Barlow’s interview with detectives, he eventually admitted sexually assaulting the two young children in Wisconsin, according to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office.

In addition to time behind bars, Barlow was sentenced to 12 years of extended supervision.

