Dodge County high-speed chase, attempted homicide suspect arrested

A man suspected of attempted homicide was arrested following a high-speed police chase in Dodge County on Saturday, May 25.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post, at 3 p.m., deputies were notified of an attempt to locate an attempted homicide suspect by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect had fled in a white Ford Focus.

A Flock Camera in Dodge County captured the suspect’s vehicle on US Highway 151 southbound. Deputies responded to the highway north of Beaver Dam along with the Beaver Dam Police Department.

A second Flock Camera captured the suspect vehicle southbound on County Highway A and deputies responded to that area.

Deputies then found the suspect vehicle on State Highway 16/26 southbound near West Clymet Road in the Town of Clyman.

The suspect then took off at a high rate of speed and a traffic pursuit started. The suspect accelerated to around 125 mph, almost struck two vehicles, and exited the highway eastbound on the north side of Watertown. The suspect exited at County Highway L and turned northbound where the suspect almost struck another motorist. The suspect went through a second roundabout and went the wrong way on the off-ramp to State Highway 16 westbound to County Highway L. The suspect stopped and authorities chased the suspect on foot.

Deputies quickly captured the suspect, and he was identified as 31-year-old Jordan K. Feemster of De Pere. Feemster was taken to the Dodge County Jail on felony charges of Knowingly Fleeing an Officer and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Misdemeanor charges of Reckless Driving and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer. A probation and parole hold was placed on him and he received multiple traffic citations.